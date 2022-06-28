How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Oakland Athletics (25-50, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (54-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-7, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: JP Sears (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -200, Athletics +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

New York is 54-20 overall and 32-9 in home games. The Yankees have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 2.97.

Oakland is 25-50 overall and 17-21 on the road. The Athletics have a 13-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 28 home runs, 35 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .293 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 8-for-31 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 RBI for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 9-for-30 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .189 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (elbow), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (ankle), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: day-to-day (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)