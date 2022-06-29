 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
YES Network≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (25-51, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (55-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -290, Athletics +237; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Oakland Athletics.

New York has a 55-20 record overall and a 33-9 record at home. The Yankees are 27-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has gone 17-22 in road games and 25-51 overall. The Athletics have a 13-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 28 home runs for the Yankees. Marwin Gonzalez is 8-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .446. Sean Murphy is 9-for-29 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .184 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (ankle), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

