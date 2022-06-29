MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (25-51, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (55-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -290, Athletics +237; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Oakland Athletics.

New York has a 55-20 record overall and a 33-9 record at home. The Yankees are 27-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has gone 17-22 in road games and 25-51 overall. The Athletics have a 13-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 28 home runs for the Yankees. Marwin Gonzalez is 8-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .446. Sean Murphy is 9-for-29 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .184 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (ankle), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)