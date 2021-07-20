How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees +106, Phillies -123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will square off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 25-23 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 47 total runs batted in.

The Phillies have gone 20-28 away from home. Philadelphia’s lineup has 105 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 20 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-0. Aaron Nola recorded his fifth victory and Jean Segura went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Philadelphia. Domingo German took his fourth loss for New York.