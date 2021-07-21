How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Yankees: Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 26-23 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .398 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .522 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Phillies are 20-29 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .399 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .515.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-4. Luis Cessa earned his third victory and Estevan Florial went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Aaron Nola registered his sixth loss for Philadelphia.