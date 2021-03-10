 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Game Live Online on March 10, 2021

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST, the New York Yankees face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In the New York area, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees games all year long.

If you are a Pirates fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In the Pittsburgh area, you can stream Phillies games all season long on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

