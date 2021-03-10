How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Game Live Online on March 10, 2021

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST, the New York Yankees face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

When: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST

TV: YES Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In the New York area, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees games all year long.

If you are a Pirates fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In the Pittsburgh area, you can stream Phillies games all season long on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option