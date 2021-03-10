How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Game Live Online on March 10, 2021
On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST, the New York Yankees face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST
- TV: YES Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In the New York area, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees games all year long.
If you are a Pirates fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
In the Pittsburgh area, you can stream Phillies games all season long on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|YES Network
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-