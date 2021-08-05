How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .95 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -195, Mariners +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will meet on Thursday.

The Yankees are 29-24 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Mariners are 25-28 on the road. Seattle has hit 136 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-0. Logan Gilbert earned his third victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Jordan Montgomery registered his fourth loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option