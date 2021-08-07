MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-8, 5.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -207, Mariners +176; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 31-24 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 58 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 25-30 on the road. Seattle’s lineup has 138 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-2. Albert Abreu earned his first victory and Brett Gardner went 1-for-2 with an RBI for New York. Keynan Middleton took his second loss for Seattle.

