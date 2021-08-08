MLB Streaming: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -146, Mariners +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Yankees are 32-24 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .393 this season. Estevan Florial leads the team with a mark of .550.

The Mariners are 25-31 in road games. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Andrew Heaney notched his seventh victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Anthony Misiewicz took his fourth loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option