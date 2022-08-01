How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Mariners visit the Yankees to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (55-48, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (69-34, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (6-10, 3.66 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (0-1, 8.22 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -187, Mariners +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

New York is 69-34 overall and 40-13 at home. The Yankees have gone 32-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has a 28-25 record in road games and a 55-48 record overall. The Mariners have gone 24-13 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .314 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 14 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Aaron Judge is 17-for-40 with nine home runs and 21 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 13 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .308 for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-35 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Milone: 15-Day IL (neck), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)