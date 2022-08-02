How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Mariners into game 2

Seattle Mariners (55-49, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (70-34, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

New York is 70-34 overall and 41-13 in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Seattle has gone 28-26 on the road and 55-49 overall. The Mariners are sixth in the AL with 112 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits (17 doubles and 43 home runs). Anthony Rizzo is 9-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Milone: 15-Day IL (neck), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)