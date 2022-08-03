MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees and Mariners square off with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (56-49, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (70-35, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -189, Mariners +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has a 70-35 record overall and a 41-14 record in home games. The Yankees lead the AL with 184 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Seattle is 56-49 overall and 29-26 on the road. The Mariners have gone 24-13 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .230 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 16-for-38 with three doubles and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 13 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .308 for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .214 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Milone: 15-Day IL (neck), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)