How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun previously (Fox Sports Sun). Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Sun and YES Network – this is your only option to stream Rays and Yankees games all year long.

