MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

New York takes 3-game skid into matchup with Tampa Bay. Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (1-0, .46 ERA, .51 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) against the Yankees Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts).

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York hit 94 total home runs and averaged 7.9 hits per game last season. The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last year while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

Live TV Streaming Option