MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

New York takes 3-game skid into matchup with Tampa Bay. Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (1-0, .46 ERA, .51 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) against the Yankees Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts).

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York hit 94 total home runs and averaged 7.9 hits per game last season. The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last year while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
YES Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

