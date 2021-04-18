How to Watch Yankees vs. Rays Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: Prime Video/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX in New York and Bally Sports Sun in Tampa, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: WPIX (The CW) (New York) / Bally Sports Sun (Tampa)

In New York, the game is available on WPIX (the local CW affiliate in NY), which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. This is also the first of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun previously (Fox Sports Sun), which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays games all year long.

The Yankees are trying to lose a 4-game skid with their ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. They will face Andrew Kittredge of Tampa. The teams meet for the sixth time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 4-1.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.35 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24. The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay averaged 7.8 hits per game last season, batting .238 as a tea

Live TV Streaming Option