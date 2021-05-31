 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Rays: Rich Hill (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts).

The Yankees are 12-16 against AL East opponents. New York is averaging 3.5 RBI per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 29 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 14-8 in division matchups. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.49, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 4.26.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-1. Rich Hill notched his second victory and Austin Meadows went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI for Tampa Bay. Jameson Taillon registered his third loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
YES Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

