How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

New York enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 12-17 against AL East teams. New York’s lineup has 62 home runs this season, Aaron Judge leads the club with 13 homers.

The Rays are 15-8 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.45, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 4.26.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Rich Hill earned his fourth victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Jameson Taillon registered his fourth loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option