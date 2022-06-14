How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, YES Network, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Rays on 11-game home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (35-25, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (44-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -223, Rays +183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep an 11-game home win streak going when they face the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has gone 26-7 in home games and 44-16 overall. The Yankees have hit 98 total home runs to lead the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 14-12 on the road and 35-25 overall. The Rays are 20-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .318 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 10 doubles and 24 home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 11-for-36 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manuel Margot has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Rays: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: day-to-day (back), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (illness), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)