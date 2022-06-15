MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Rays, aim to continue home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (35-26, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (45-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-2, 1.87 ERA, .86 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (5-2, 1.96 ERA, .92 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -138, Rays +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their 12-game home win streak intact when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has a 45-16 record overall and a 27-7 record in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.81 ERA, which leads the majors.

Tampa Bay has gone 14-13 on the road and 35-26 overall. The Rays have gone 16-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 15-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Manuel Margot has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Rays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)