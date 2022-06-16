How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Rays, try to continue home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (35-27, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (46-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-1, 1.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -277, Rays +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to continue a 13-game home winning streak.

New York has a 28-7 record in home games and a 46-16 record overall. The Yankees have gone 24-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 35-27 overall and 14-14 on the road. The Rays have a 20-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 10 doubles and 25 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz is ninth on the Rays with a .270 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 35 walks and 14 RBI. Ji-Man Choi is 12-for-33 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .247 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rays: 4-6, .230 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (left achilles ), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)