How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
YES Network≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Rays visit the Yankees to begin 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (60-53, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-43, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD; Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

New York has a 41-15 record at home and a 72-43 record overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.28.

Tampa Bay has a 25-31 record on the road and a 60-53 record overall. The Rays have hit 102 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 46 home runs, 66 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .300 for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .271 batting average to rank seventh on the Rays, and has 21 doubles and six home runs. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-36 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .206 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

