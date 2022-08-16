How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Amazon Prime Video, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be games produced by YES, but won’t be simulcast on local TV like PIX11 as in past seasons.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Outside those markets, the game is airing on TBS, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Rays on home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (61-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-44, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -173, Rays +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays looking to end a three-game home skid.

New York is 41-16 in home games and 72-44 overall. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Tampa Bay is 26-31 in road games and 61-53 overall. The Rays have gone 29-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 46 home runs while slugging .674. DJ LeMahieu is 6-for-35 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 22 doubles and six home runs while hitting .272 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .212 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (toe), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)