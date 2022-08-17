MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (62-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (72-45, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (7-7, 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -147, Rays +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to break their three-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has a 72-45 record overall and a 41-17 record in home games. The Yankees have a 33-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tampa Bay has a 62-53 record overall and a 27-31 record in road games. The Rays have gone 16-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 46 home runs while slugging .667. DJ LeMahieu is 6-for-32 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has six home runs, 61 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .272 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (toe), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)