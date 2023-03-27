How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training Game Live Online on March 27, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

On Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees go up against the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $99.99

Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: March 27, 2023

Middle-ranked in the 2023 Spring Training Grapefruit league, Tampa Bay meets the New York Yankees for the second time as the league winds down tomorrow. The Rays beat the Yankees by four runs (14 to 10) last time they played each other, but a lot has happened since then.

Pitching Leaders:

Jeffrey Springs (Rays)

Jhony Brito (Yankees)

Batting Leaders:

Luke Raley (Rays): 5 HR, .326 Avg, 14 RBI

Andres Chapparo (Yankees): 5 HR, .314 Avg, 12 RBI

Umpires:

Home Plate Umpire - Ryan Wills

First Base Umpire - James Hoye

Second Base Umpire - Laz Diaz

Third Base Umpire - Raul Moreno

The game will be played at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida with great weather conditions (cloudy and 77º).

How they project for the regular season:

New York Yankees : Aaron Judge returns after hitting an American League-record 62 homers last season with a $360 million, nine-year contract and a new role as captain for the Bronx Bombers — the franchise’s first since Derek Jeter. The Yankees added two-time All-Star lefty Carlos Rodón to bolster the Gerrit Cole-led rotation but otherwise are bringing back largely the same roster that won the division in 2022 before getting swept by the Astros in the AL Championship Series. New York hasn’t been to the World Series since 2009, its second longest pennant drought since the club won its first in 1921.

Tampa Bay Rays: Tampa Bay has made the postseason four straight years, and the Rays did it last season despite injuries to shortstop Wander Franco (limited to 83 games) and second baseman Brandon Lowe (65 games). Right-hander Tyler Glasnow missed almost the whole season, and Shane McClanahan finished sixth in the Cy Young vote despite his own shoulder problems. Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino are gone from last season’s team, but at this point the Rays have earned the benefit of the doubt that they can withstand losses like that and still win.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe is the No. 5-ranked prospect and reached Triple-A last year in the Yankees’ organization. Right-hander Taj Bradley (No. 20) went 7-4 with a 2.57 ERA for Tampa Bay’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates in 2022.