How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Rangers take win streak into game against the Yankees

Texas Rangers (10-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (17-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -235, Rangers +194; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York is 17-7 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees are 6-2 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Texas is 4-9 in home games and 10-14 overall. The Rangers have a 6-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has a .288 batting average to rank fifth on the Yankees, and has five doubles and two home runs. Aaron Judge is 11-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has two doubles and three home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)