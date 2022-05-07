How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (10-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (17-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -165, Rangers +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game series.

New York is 9-3 in home games and 17-7 overall. The Yankees are fourth in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Texas has a 10-14 record overall and a 4-9 record in home games. The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .224.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has eight home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI while hitting .287 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)