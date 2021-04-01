 Skip to Content
MLB Opening Day 2021 Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Opening Day 2021: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

How to Watch Yankees 2021 Opening Day in New York

If you want to stream Yankees games on YES Network in New York, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped YES Network your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Yankees game with a subscription to AT&T TV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Yankees coverage. In New York, you will also get MSG and SportsNet NY.

For a limited time, you can get a free year of HBO Max when you sign-up for a subscription to AT&T TV.

How to Watch Yankees 2021 Opening Day Out-of-Market

If you live away outside of the New York-area, you can stream Yankees games on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Preview

Projected Lineup

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 2B
Aaron Judge, RF
Aaron Hicks, CF
Giancarlo Stanton, DH
Gleyber Torres, SS
Gio Urshela, 3B
Gary Sánchez, C
Jay Bruce, 1B
Clint Frazier, LF

Toronto Blue Jays

Cavan Biggio, 3B
Marcus Semien, 2B
Bo Bichette, SS
Teoscar Hernández, RF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
Rowdy Tellez, DH
Randal Grichuk, CF
Danny Jansen, C

