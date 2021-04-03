How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channel, Stream Links

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

If you want to stream Yankees games on YES Network in New York, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV Choice Plan. After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped YES Network your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Yankees game with a subscription to AT&T TV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, TBS, FS1, and MLB Network – so you will get all of your Yankees coverage. In New York, you will also get MSG and SportsNet NY.

