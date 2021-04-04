 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees all season long.

The two sides split the first two games of the series in two close games. Domingo German pitches for the Yankees, while T.J. Zeuch for the Blue Jays – in an effort to take home the series.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy