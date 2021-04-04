How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees all season long.

The two sides split the first two games of the series in two close games. Domingo German pitches for the Yankees, while T.J. Zeuch for the Blue Jays – in an effort to take home the series.

