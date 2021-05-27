How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Doubleheader Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream
On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The Double Header is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Thursday, May 27, 2021 - Game 1: 4:05pm Game 2: 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network
- Stream: Watch with
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.
New York and Toronto will square off on Thursday in a Doubleheader. Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) will pitch in Game One.
The Yankees are 11-15 against opponents from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .403.
The Blue Jays are 9-10 in division matchups. Toronto has hit 71 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-2. Steven Matz earned his sixth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Toronto. Corey Kluber registered his third loss for New York.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|YES Network
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-