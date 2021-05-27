How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Doubleheader Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The Double Header is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Thursday, May 27, 2021 - Game 1: 4:05pm Game 2: 7:05 PM EDT

TV: YES Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

New York and Toronto will square off on Thursday in a Doubleheader. Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) will pitch in Game One.

The Yankees are 11-15 against opponents from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Blue Jays are 9-10 in division matchups. Toronto has hit 71 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 16, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-2. Steven Matz earned his sixth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Toronto. Corey Kluber registered his third loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option