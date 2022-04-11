How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Blue Jays visit the Yankees to open 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (2-1) vs. New York Yankees (2-1)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a four-game series.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees slugged .407 with a .729 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays pitching staff averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)