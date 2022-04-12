How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.
Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series
Toronto Blue Jays (3-1) vs. New York Yankees (2-2)
New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -123, Blue Jays +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.
New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.
Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .266.
INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)