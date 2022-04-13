MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays (3-2) vs. New York Yankees (3-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0, 108.00 ERA, 15.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -149, Blue Jays +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Yankees pitching staff put up a 3.74 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays averaged nine hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)