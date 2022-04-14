How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Blue Jays play the Yankees after Guerrero's 3-home run game

Toronto Blue Jays (4-2) vs. New York Yankees (3-3)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the New York Yankees after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs against the Yankees on Wednesday.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees slugged .407 with a .729 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays pitching staff had a collective 3.91 ERA last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and three walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (left side), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)