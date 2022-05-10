How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees begin 2-game series at home against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (16-12, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (18-8, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -164, Blue Jays +141; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a two-game series.

New York is 18-8 overall and 11-4 in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 16-12 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Blue Jays have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .400.

The teams square off Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu ranks fifth on the Yankees with a .282 batting average, and has five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI. Aaron Judge is 10-for-36 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .223 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)