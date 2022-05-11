How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees bring 1-0 series advantage over Blue Jays into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (16-13, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (20-8, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (2-1, 5.34 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (2-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -144, Blue Jays +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York has a 12-4 record at home and a 20-8 record overall. The Yankees have an 11-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has gone 10-6 in home games and 16-13 overall. The Blue Jays have a 10-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with nine home runs while slugging .608. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 8-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .210 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)