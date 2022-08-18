How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to start a four-game series.

New York has a 42-17 record at home and a 73-45 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Toronto has gone 26-29 in road games and 62-54 overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 46 home runs while hitting .297 for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles and 25 home runs for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-25 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)