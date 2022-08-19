How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

In New York and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Springer leads Blue Jays against the Yankees following 5-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (63-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-46, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees after George Springer had five hits on Thursday in a 9-2 win over the Yankees.

New York is 42-18 in home games and 73-46 overall. The Yankees have the top team on-base percentage in the AL at .326.

Toronto is 27-29 in road games and 63-54 overall. The Blue Jays have the top team batting average in MLB play at .263.

The teams meet Friday for the 14th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .301 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 20 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 26 home runs while slugging .509. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-26 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .193 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)