MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Blue Jays bring win streak into game against the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (64-54, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-47, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -179, Blue Jays +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York has a 42-19 record in home games and a 73-47 record overall. The Yankees have a 43-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Toronto is 64-54 overall and 28-29 in road games. The Blue Jays have the best team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams match up Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 46 home runs while slugging .658. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has a .304 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-23 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .171 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (knee), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)