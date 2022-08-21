How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (65-54, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-48, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.74 ERA, .98 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to break their three-game skid when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York has gone 42-20 at home and 73-48 overall. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Toronto has a 29-29 record in road games and a 65-54 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .298 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 20 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Jose Trevino is 9-for-28 over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 25 doubles and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 11-for-32 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .189 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.44 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), George Springer: day-to-day (knee), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)