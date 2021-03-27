Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on March 27, 2021 Live Online

On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In a preview of Thursday’s Opening Day matchup - the two teams collide once again.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees games all year long.

If you are a Blue Jays fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.