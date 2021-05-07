How to Watch New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

When: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and YES Network

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN2, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Washington Nationals games all year long.

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Houston.

Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 8.10 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

The Yankees are 9-8 on their home turf. New York’s team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with an OBP of .361.

The Nationals are 4-7 in road games. Washington ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .248 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the club with an average of .329.

Live TV Streaming Option