How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

When: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and YES Network

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN2, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Washington Nationals games all year long.

The Washington Nationals travel to take on the New York Yankees on Saturday. Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.54 ERA, .85 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 strikeouts).

The Yankees are 9-9 on their home turf. New York has hit 44 home runs this season, second in the majors. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 5-7 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .325.

The Nationals won the last meeting 11-4. Kyle Finnegan secured his second victory and Harrison went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Washington. Jonathan Loaisiga took his second loss for New York.

