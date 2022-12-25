 Skip to Content
How to Watch NFL Christmas Day 2022 Games Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Christmas is the most beloved day of the year for gathering with family, exchanging gifts and… watching football? Since Dec. 25 falls on a Sunday this year, many of the week’s NFL games have been shifted to Christmas Eve. However, the league kept a few of the week’s games aside for national viewing on Christmas Day, however, and you won’t need cable to watch them! You can see each of the three Christmas Day 2022 NFL games with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games

The Broncos-Rams game can also be streamed live on Paramount+ for subscribers of the Paramount+ Premium tier. Similarly, Peacock Premium users can stream the Cardinals-Buccaneers game

About Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games

Each of the three Christmas Day matchups features pairs of teams that were expected to be big-time playoff contenders this year. Sadly for most, that has not been the case. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been disappointed for various reasons this season. Three of those teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but each will want to prove to their fans they have something to look forward to next year.

Check out a full schedule of when and where you can watch each Christmas Day game. They’re all national, so no market restrictions apply!

Time (ET) Matchup Network
1 p.m. Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins FOX
4:30 p.m. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams CBS/Nickelodeon
8:20 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals NBC

How to Stream Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$4.99
Fox---
CBS---$9.99
Nickelodeon---
NBC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, CBS, Nickelodeon, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, CBS, Nickelodeon, and NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, CBS, Nickelodeon, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox, CBS, Nickelodeon, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Nickelodeon + 17 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

Watch a Promo for the NFL on Nickelodeon on Christmas Day

