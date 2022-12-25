How to Watch NFL Christmas Day 2022 Games Live for Free Without Cable
Christmas is the most beloved day of the year for gathering with family, exchanging gifts and… watching football? Since Dec. 25 falls on a Sunday this year, many of the week’s NFL games have been shifted to Christmas Eve. However, the league kept a few of the week’s games aside for national viewing on Christmas Day, however, and you won’t need cable to watch them! You can see each of the three Christmas Day 2022 NFL games with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games
- When: Starts Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX, CBS/Nickelodeon, NBC
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
The Broncos-Rams game can also be streamed live on Paramount+ for subscribers of the Paramount+ Premium tier. Similarly, Peacock Premium users can stream the Cardinals-Buccaneers game
About Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games
Each of the three Christmas Day matchups features pairs of teams that were expected to be big-time playoff contenders this year. Sadly for most, that has not been the case. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been disappointed for various reasons this season. Three of those teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but each will want to prove to their fans they have something to look forward to next year.
Check out a full schedule of when and where you can watch each Christmas Day game. They’re all national, so no market restrictions apply!
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|1 p.m.
|Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins
|FOX
|4:30 p.m.
|Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams
|CBS/Nickelodeon
|8:20 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals
|NBC
How to Stream Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Christmas Day 2022 NFL Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$4.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-