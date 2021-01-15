How to Watch 2021 NFL Divisional Playoffs Live on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile

In a year filled with ups and downs it’s a miracle the NFL has made it to the playoffs with no delay in the season. Nonetheless, the divisional playoffs are here and they take place this Saturday and Sunday.

How to Watch the NFL Divisional Playoffs

When: Begins, Jan. 16 at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, NBC, CBS

There will be four games played: first on Saturday between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers at 4:35 p.m. ET Fox; then the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC. On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox.

Though the playoffs are finally here, the season hasn’t been without its fair share of hiccups. COVID-19 diagnoses across several teams forced delays and shuffled schedules, but the show went on.

The matchup between the Packers and the Rams is sure to be a clash of the titans as the former were No. 1 in the NFL in scoring and the Rams were the No. 1-scoring defense, ESPN reports. “The Packers ranked first in ESPN’s pass block win rate and run block win rate. The Rams’ defensive duo of Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd combined to create 90 pressures, the most of any pass-rushing pair. Throw in All-Pro Green Bay receiver Davante Adams against All-Pro L.A. cornerback Jalen Ramsey and this is the ultimate battle of strength versus strength,” according to ESPN.

On Sunday, the one-to-watch will be the match up between the Buccaneers and the Saints as supernova quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Drew Brees meet in the playoffs for the first time. The game is high stack as it may be Brees’ last playoff before retirement and Brady is trying to get to the conference championship for a historic 14th time.

