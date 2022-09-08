How to Watch NFL Games on a Firestick

If you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can watch almost every NFL game in the 2022 season. We’ll walk you through how to watch football throughout the week. You can watch almost everything with just two apps.

Simply navigate to the Appstore and grab the apps you need to watch. You can use the voice search method to save time.

Most Thursday games will be on Amazon Prime Video.

Although Prime Video should already be front and center with the Fire TV stick, you could also download it if it’s missing for some reason.

Sunday day games air on CBS and Fox. Many fans prefer the commercial-free whip-around coverage of NFL RedZone. Sunday Night Football is always on NBC.

To see all of those channels, you should have a live TV streaming service.

All of these services offer an app for the Fire TV stick. It’s worth grabbing fuboTV because you can watch it with a free trial.

If you subscribe to Paramount+, you can have access to any games airing on your local CBS affiliate. Most Fire TV users Should subscribe to Paramount+ as a Prime Video channel so you can watch your local CBS station within the Prime Video interface.

To watch Sunday Night Football on your Fire stick, you just need a streaming service above that offers NBC. You can also watch the games on Peacock.

To watch Monday Night Football in 2022, you’ll need ABC and ESPN. ESPN will carry all the games except one: the Sept. 19 Vikings at Eagles game will only be on ABC. Four games will be simulcast on both channels.

If you’d like to watch the 10 ManningCast games, you’ll need ESPN2, though four of those games will be shown on ESPN+.

Does NFL+ Work on a Fire TV Stick?

Although you can download NFL+ to a Fire TV stick, you can’t use it to watch live games. NFL+ only allows users to watch live games on mobile devices.

Can You Watch NFL Sunday Ticket on a Fire TV Stick?

Yes, you can watch all out-of-market games via NFL Sunday Ticket with your Fire TV stick, but you need to be a college student or someone living in an apartment or condo that cannot get a DirecTV Satellite signal. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can pick up Sunday Ticket for $73.49/month or $99/month.

Summary

Just start your football week with Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, and then choose a great live TV streaming service like fuboTV to catch the action on Sundays and Mondays.