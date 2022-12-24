How to Watch NFL Games on Christmas Eve 2022 Live For Free Without Cable
Sundays in fall and winter are usually owned by the NFL. However, on years in which Christmas falls on a Sunday, the NFL shifts a big portion of its games to Christmas Eve. This helps the league maximize viewing when families are gathered together, and allows it to showcase the games on Christmas Day. Check below for a full schedule of Christmas Eve games on CBS, FOX, and the NFL Network, and watch your favorite team with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch NFL Games on Christmas Eve 2022
- When: Saturday, Dec. 24 beginning at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS, FOX, NFL Network
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
About NFL Games on Christmas Eve 2022
Although the games will be played on a Saturday, the daily schedule will be just about the same as a normal NFL Sunday. Early games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, while late games will begin at 4:05 or 4:25 p.m. ET. There are is only one national game on Christmas Eve, and the rest will be in-market only. Check below for a full schedule of the day’s games!
In-Market Only
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|1:00 p.m.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens
|FOX
|Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers
|FOX
|Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|FOX
|New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots
|CBS
|Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
|CBS
|4:05 p.m.
|Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers
|CBS
|4:25 p.m.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
|FOX
If your game is on CBS, you can also stream it live with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium.
Nationally Broadcast
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|8:15 p.m.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|NFL Network
The Raiders-Steelers game will also be available to watch on mobile devices for users of NFL+ Premium.
How to Stream NFL Games on Christmas Eve 2022 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NFL Games on Christmas Eve 2022 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$4.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-