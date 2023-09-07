 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions NFL Football

How to Watch NFL Kickoff 2023: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The 2023 NFL season starts in Kansas City, as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the upstart Detroit Lions. Many predict another Super Bowl run for the Chiefs but they may be without the services of all-world TE Travis Kelce, who may be out with a hyperextended knee. As for the Lions, they’ve become a trendy pick to win a wide-open NFC North thanks to a youth movement led by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. See which side comes out victorious this Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or stream the game live with Peacock.

How to Watch NFL Kickoff 2023 - Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

About NFL Kickoff 2023

The Chiefs will raise another Super Bowl banner before this game and many predict they’ll be right back in the mix this season. Obviously, this is because of QB Patrick Mahomes, who has emerged as the gold standard for QB play in the league. Mahomes may be without his top target, TE Travis Kelce, for some time due to a hyperextended knee. Luckily, Kelce didn’t sustain any damage to his ACL and should be back soon. The Chiefs will also be without star DT Chris Jones who is in the midst of a contract dispute.

The Lions enter this season with plenty of optimism for what feels like the first time in ages. Led by resurgent QB Jared Goff, who was once a “throw-in” as part of the Matthew Stafford trade to the Rams, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, and rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have fans in Detroit looking toward the playoffs. Many pundits predict the Lions will win the NFC North and, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, they are the betting favorites to do so at +140.

How to Stream NFL Kickoff 2023 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NFL Kickoff 2023 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

What devices can you use to stream NFL Kickoff 2023?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 Week 1 Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.