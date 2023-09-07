How to Watch NFL Kickoff 2023: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Online Without Cable

The 2023 NFL season starts in Kansas City, as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the upstart Detroit Lions. Many predict another Super Bowl run for the Chiefs but they may be without the services of all-world TE Travis Kelce, who may be out with a hyperextended knee. As for the Lions, they’ve become a trendy pick to win a wide-open NFC North thanks to a youth movement led by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. See which side comes out victorious this Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or stream the game live with Peacock.

The Chiefs will raise another Super Bowl banner before this game and many predict they’ll be right back in the mix this season. Obviously, this is because of QB Patrick Mahomes, who has emerged as the gold standard for QB play in the league. Mahomes may be without his top target, TE Travis Kelce, for some time due to a hyperextended knee. Luckily, Kelce didn’t sustain any damage to his ACL and should be back soon. The Chiefs will also be without star DT Chris Jones who is in the midst of a contract dispute.

The Lions enter this season with plenty of optimism for what feels like the first time in ages. Led by resurgent QB Jared Goff, who was once a “throw-in” as part of the Matthew Stafford trade to the Rams, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, and rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have fans in Detroit looking toward the playoffs. Many pundits predict the Lions will win the NFC North and, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, they are the betting favorites to do so at +140.

