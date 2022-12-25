How to Watch NFL 2022 ‘Nickmas’ Game on Nickelodeon Live Online for Free Without Cable

NFL fans, prepare to get slimed! The league is partnering with the kid’s network Nickelodeon to offer a live broadcast of the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams Christmas Day game on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET. This year’s “Nickmas” game will feature tie-ins from some very recognizable Nickelodeon characters, wall-to-wall NFL action, and, of course, a boatload of animated green slime! You can watch Nickelodeon with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About NFL 2022 'Nickmas' Game on Nickelodeon

The 4-10 Denver Broncos travel to Los Angeles to face the 4-10 Rams on Christmas Day for this year’s “Nickmas” matchup. Both teams have struggled to meet lofty preseason expectations, but each is hoping to give its fans a reason to hope that 2023 will be a better year.

CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green are returning to call this year’s collaboration, along with Nick star Young Dylan as sideline reporter. SpongeBob SquarePants’ Patrick Star will join the crew from Bikini Bottom to offer live commentary throughout the game.

The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will feature: a special halftime presentation that includes an exclusive look at Nick’s newest animated preschool series, “Rubble & Crew” premiering Friday, Feb. 3; brand-new holiday-themed augmented reality; fan-favorite characters on the field; cannons shooting snow, presents and slime; a virtual Nick blimp flying throughout the stadium; and tons of special guests.

