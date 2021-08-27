How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 3 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Now that the NFL has added a 17th regular-season game, the preseason is down to 3 games — meaning this is the last week for players and coaches to see who will make the final 53-man rosters. Here’s how to watch the national and local preseason games in your area.

How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 3 Live For Free Without Cable

NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football, but this week NBC and CBS join in on the fun. Be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.

NFL Week 3 Preseason Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game National Network Local Stations Fri, Aug 27 7 PM ET Indianapolis at Detroit WXIN / WJBK 7:30 PM ET Pittsburgh at Carolina KDKA / WSOC 7:30 PM ET Philadelphia at NY Jets WCAU / WCBS 8 PM ET Minnesota at Kansas City NFL Network KMSP / KSHB Sat, Aug 28 1 PM ET Green Bay at Buffalo NFL Network WGBA-WTMJ / WKBW 1 PM ET Arizona at New Orleans KPNX / WVUE 6 PM ET Baltimore at Washington WBAL / WRC 7 PM ET Chicago at Tennessee NFL Network WFOR / WKRN 8 PM ET Tampa Bay at Houston WFLA / KTRK 9:05 PM ET LA Rams at Denver KCBS / KUSA 10 PM ET LA Chargers at Seattle NFL Network KABC / KCPQ Sun, Aug 29 1 PM ET Jacksonville at Dallas NFL Network WFOX-TV 4 PM ET Miami at Cincinnati CBS WFOR / WKRC 4 PM ET Las Vegas at San Francisco NFL Network KPIX 6 PM ET New England at NY Giants NFL Network WBZ / WNBC 8 PM ET Cleveland at Atlanta NBC WKYC / WXIA

How to Stream Week 3 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Week 3 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

