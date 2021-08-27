How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 3 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Now that the NFL has added a 17th regular-season game, the preseason is down to 3 games — meaning this is the last week for players and coaches to see who will make the final 53-man rosters. Here’s how to watch the national and local preseason games in your area.
- When: Starts Friday, August 27th at 7 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network, NBC, CBS
NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football, but this week NBC and CBS join in on the fun. Be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.
NFL Week 3 Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|National Network
|Local Stations
|Fri, Aug 27
|7 PM ET
|Indianapolis at Detroit
|WXIN / WJBK
|7:30 PM ET
|Pittsburgh at Carolina
|KDKA / WSOC
|7:30 PM ET
|Philadelphia at NY Jets
|WCAU / WCBS
|8 PM ET
|Minnesota at Kansas City
|NFL Network
|KMSP / KSHB
|Sat, Aug 28
|1 PM ET
|Green Bay at Buffalo
|NFL Network
|WGBA-WTMJ / WKBW
|1 PM ET
|Arizona at New Orleans
|KPNX / WVUE
|6 PM ET
|Baltimore at Washington
|WBAL / WRC
|7 PM ET
|Chicago at Tennessee
|NFL Network
|WFOR / WKRN
|8 PM ET
|Tampa Bay at Houston
|WFLA / KTRK
|9:05 PM ET
|LA Rams at Denver
|KCBS / KUSA
|10 PM ET
|LA Chargers at Seattle
|NFL Network
|KABC / KCPQ
|Sun, Aug 29
|1 PM ET
|Jacksonville at Dallas
|NFL Network
|WFOX-TV
|4 PM ET
|Miami at Cincinnati
|CBS
|WFOR / WKRC
|4 PM ET
|Las Vegas at San Francisco
|NFL Network
|KPIX
|6 PM ET
|New England at NY Giants
|NFL Network
|WBZ / WNBC
|8 PM ET
|Cleveland at Atlanta
|NBC
|WKYC / WXIA
How to Stream Week 3 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Week 3 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99