How to Watch NFL Saturday Football Tripleheader Live Online for Free

Sports fans buckle up as the football season is giving you everything you want and more. The NFL is gifting you with a triple header you won’t want to miss today.

How to Watch the NFL’s Saturday Games

When: Saturday, Dec. 26 beginning at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Two games will air exclusively on NFL Network. First up is a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, airing at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET.

In addition to airing on NFL Network, both games will also be accessible via local broadcast stations in the respective markets of the four teams—WTSP in Tampa, WDIV in Detroit, WPLG in Miami and KSNV in Las Vegas), the NFL reports. Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth, along with Lindsay Czarniak will serve as commentators for the Buccaneers vs. Lions match, while Joe Davis and Kurt Warner, along with Melissa Stark will call the Dolphins vs. Raiders game.

The buck doesn’t stop there, however. In between those two games, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will also be exclusively streaming the San Francisco 49ers’ match against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The 49ers vs. Cardinals game will also be broadcast in both teams’ home markets on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and FOX affiliate KSAZ in Arizona and will be available to stream on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

How to Stream NFL Saturday for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch NFL Saturday live on NFL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options